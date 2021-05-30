OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be kicking off its summer season with its Night at the Museum event.
From 5 to 8 p.m. on June 11, the museum will be open for extended hours for an evening of art, classic cars, food and live music. Admission is free.
The live music will be performed by the BandRoom Band, a progressive rock group based out of Ogdensburg, in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard. Nate McNally is on drums; Gerard Powers is on saxophone and vocal; Sloane Ryan is on clarinet and vocal; and Sadie Smith is on bass guitar.
“They will be playing pop, rock and jazz from the 1950s to the present, with some original music in between,” Frederic Remington Art Museum Director of Development Melanie Flack said.
In addition, the St. Lawrence Sandwich Co. food truck will be offering a variety of sandwiches, salads and beverages during the live performance. Kench’s Ice Cream food truck will also be available, offering an assortment of frozen treats.
Classic and antique cars from Seaway Cruisers Classic Cars Club, Inc. are also scheduled to cruise in and park in front of the museum for the evening, Mrs. Flack said.
“If you are interested in antique, classic and customized vehicles,” Mrs. Flack added, “this is a great opportunity to take pictures and talk to the owners of these magnificent cars.”
The museum will also be open for guests to tour the Albert P. and Abbie P. Newell galleries, as well as the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery.
The 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition is on display until Sept. 12, Mrs. Flack said.
“Many of the works are for sale with one-third of the proceeds benefiting the Frederic Remington Art Museum,” she added, “and two-thirds going to the artist.”
Mrs. Flack noted that guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening.
To comply with state guidelines and keep employees and guests safe, limited tables in the courtyard will be spaced 6 feet apart, and guests are asked to only sit with their immediate party, Mrs. Flack said. Directional flow will be indicated and will include 6-foot markers. Hand sanitizer will be available inside and outside the museum. The museum will comply with mask guidelines set by St. Lawrence County, New York state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
