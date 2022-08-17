Robert Moses State Park in Massena is home to a large variety of wildlife. parks.ny.gov

NNY day trip

Camping, fishing, hiking at state park in Massena

Robert Moses State Park, at 32 Beach Marina Road in Massena, is home to a large variety of wildlife and offers a multitude of recreational opportunities, including wooded campsites and cabins, a marina and boat launch and some of the best fishing in the Northeast. The nature center also offers holiday, special events and school outreach programs.

For more information, call 315-769-8663 or visit wdt.me/mosespark.

