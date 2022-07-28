CAPE VINCENT — The inaugural Northern New York Riverside Music Fest is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Village Green.
Local business owners, working with the Cape Vincent Arts Council, developed the festival following the success of the annual Stroll on Broadway Music Fest, held in August. The sixth annual “Stroll” is Aug. 27.
Saturday’s Riverside festival features local talent, with nine musical acts scheduled to perform. Organizers hope to attract a wide demographic, especially the young.
“We all love all kinds of music,” said Arts Council member Stacie M. Rogers, who also owns Broadway Street Printing Co. “That was more key to the concept behind this — new music and the next generation of local musicians.”
Along with Ms. Rogers, the main organizers of the NNY Riverside Music Festival are Amanda Derouchie, owner of Cup of Joy Cafe, 288 E. Broadway; Michael Chavoustie, owner of French Towne Market, 342 Broadway and Susan and Michael Mahrer, owners of Belle-Epoque Gift Shop, 350 E. Broadway.
Before owning her print shop, which she opened last year, Ms. Rogers worked for about six years as social media administrator for the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Rogers, along with other business owners, group-chatted about how they could expand musical offerings in the village, which also include Saturday Concerts on the Green hosted by the council.
Planning for the Riverside Music Festival began last fall. Ms. Rogers and Ms. Derouchie visited different venues that hosted musical acts to discover what would be the right fit for the new festival.
“We didn’t know what direction we’d go in, just that we needed something very different and a little outside the box,” Ms. Rogers said.
She noted the Village Green venue is an excellent concert venue, especially for an all-day festival.
“The venue is directly across the road from the main business district,” Ms. Rogers said. “There’s tons of food and drinks across the street from the music fest. Everything is within a two-to-three-block radius.”
festival lineup
11 a.m.: Mirabellla Phinney Ms. Phinney is a singer/songwriter who spreads positivity through her music. The Watertown High School graduate is currently doing a local summer tour, entertaining audiences with her alternative sound.
Noon: Bridget DeMarse
Ms. DeMarse, a singer/guitarist, presents a blend of folk and pop. Her performances include original songs as well covers by a diverse range of artists such as Bob Dylan, the Tragically Hip, Rihanna, Pearl Jam and many more.
1 p.m.: Tim Greening
Mr. Greening is a singer and acoustic guitarist who has been entertaining audiences regularly at Cape Vincent’s Cup of Joy Cafe.
2 p.m.: Brittany Cean
A local performer since age 15, Ms. Cean plays hits spanning five decades.
3 p.m.: Emma Broulliard
Ms. Broulliard performs ’70s folk rock-styled tunes to match her usually no-shoe feet.
4 p.m.: Moody Octopus
Moody Octopus is a three-piece indie-jam band from Watertown. Formed in 2021, their sound fuses jazz and funky, danceable jams with out-of-the-box lyrics. Band members are Lukas Spencer, guitar; Zach Perkins, bass and Quory Soluri, drums.
5 p.m.: Emma Paige
Singer/songwriter Ms. Paige sings of love, loss, and overcoming.
6 p.m.: Joey Collins & the Creatives
Mr. Collins is a guitarist, singe, and songwriter who can be seen performing frequently around the north country. His band’s latest album, Shade, was released this year.
7 p.m.: The New Paris
This indie-hip hop band blends rap, rock, R&B and improvisation. The band consists of Quince (vocals), Joey Collins (guitar), Zack Perkins (bass), Quory Soluri (keys) and Steve Dettmer (drums) and also features Emma Paige (vocals) and other special surprise guests.
The details
n WHAT: The inaugural Northern New York Riverside Music Fest.
n WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
n WHERE: The Village Green, downtown Cape Vincent.
n COST: Free entry.
n OF NOTE: Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
