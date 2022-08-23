NORFOLK — The Norfolk Concert Series will mark the end of its inaugural season with an “arts extravaganza” Sept. 10.
The arts/crafts/music festival will go from noon to 8 p.m.
Vendors from Norfolk and Raymondville may participate for free. Out-of-town vendors will be subject to a $25 registration fee.
Ellis & Tom ukulele/vocal duet perform from 1 to 3 p.m.; Brad Ladison, guitar/vocalist plays 3 to 5 p.m.
The North Country Dixieland Band performs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Vendors can register by contacting Christine Paige at 315-244-7787 (christinepaige816@gmail.com) or messaging the Norfolk Concert Series Facebook page.
