NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will present The Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrating their father Dave’s 100th anniversary tonight. Johnny and the Triumphs will perform June 27. Both concerts are at 7 p.m. There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket.”
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966 — more than a half century ago. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. They perform at concert series, colleges and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Montreal, Playboy/Hollywood Bowl and Monterey Jazz Festivals.
The Quartet’s last CD, “TimeLine,” celebrated Dave Brubeck’s famous 1958 State Department tour.
These versatile musicians also collaborate with orchestras all across the U.S. as well as internationally. With Chris Brubeck’s compositions as a vehicle, the BBQ has performed with chamber/orchestral groups such as the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Russian National Symphony Orchestra and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra.
Although the Quartet’s style is rooted in “straight-ahead” jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The group’s creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.
On Sunday, Johnny and the Triumphs will dish out “Good ol’ Rock n’ Roll.” John Kribs is a guitarist, a singer and songwriter and has been blessed to have a life in music and a career as a musician, songwriter, and recording artist for over 50 years. To have survived this long is amazing, he said.
Born and raised in Potsdam, he has formed and played with many local and regional legends including, The Fugitives, The Blue Mystics, David and God Squad, Canta Sera, Quick, The Racquette River Rounders, The Rolling Clones, and in 1984 founded Johnny and the Triumphs. Then he played with the McKrells, The BlueBillies, and The Trophy Husbands. Along the way he opened for James Cotton, Howlin’Wolf, Johnny Copeland, Arlo Gurthire, Joe Cocker, Robert Cray, Chubby Checker, Norman Blake, John Hammond, The Clancy Brothers, Sam Bush and many other notables.
The series is supported in part by the state Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
The series continues to solicit much needed donations by check. Checks can be mailed to: Norwood Village Green Concert Series, 3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668. All contributions are tax deductible. Donations are encouraged and needed, as it is the foundation to all of the series’ other support.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.