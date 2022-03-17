Norman Reedus suffers concussion on ‘Dead’ set
“Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus suffered a concussion on the set of the zombie apocalypse show, and is on the mend.
“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” his spokesman, Jeffrey Chassen, told the Daily News Wednesday. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”
The injury occurred Friday in Georgia and it’s unclear if he was filming at the time, according to Deadline.
Reedus, 53, plays crossbow-bearing Daryl Dixon on the hit AMC show, which is currently filming the last episodes of its 11th and final season.
“We can confirm it will push series wrap by a few days,” an AMC rep told The News, adding won’t hold up the release of the final episodes.
Season 11 was split into three parts, with the second segment currently airing.
The series, which follows a pack of survivors constantly fighting off zombies and rival groups, has seen other on-set accidents before, including the tragic death of stuntman John Bernecker in 2017.
Once the “Walking Dead” wraps, Reedus and co-star Melissa McBride are set to get a spinoff series centering on their characters, Daryl and Carol, which will be headed up by “Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang.
