WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council will host the 72nd annual Juried Fall Art Show, featuring the work of some of the area’s finest artists and artisans, Friday through Nov. 28 in the lobby of Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
The virtual opening will be at 7 p.m. Friday and will include an awards ceremony. The event will be on the council’s website and through its social media.
People may vote online or in person at the Dulles State Office Building. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artworks available for sale, during normal building hours. Items may be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.
The event was made possible by donations from Stewarts Shops, FX Caprara, Inkwell Graphix, The Whimsical Pig, Olivia Grant Creative and others.
For more information or to contribute as a sponsor, contact Fall Art Show chairwoman Sharon Hughto at fallartshow@nnyart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.