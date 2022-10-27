WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council’s 74th annual Juried Fall Art Show will open with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday at the Dulles State Office Building.
Guests are invited to view the art on display and meet the artists. The award ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., with a presentation by several of the award-winning artists, including Best in Show.
The NCAC invites guests to continue the celebration at 7 p.m. at Empire Square, 65 Public Square.
The Fall Art Show will be on display at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., through Nov. 26.
The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artwork available for sale, during normal SOB building business hours. Artwork can be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.
This event is made possible by donations from Stewarts Shops, Enchanted Edible Forest, Inkwell Graphix, The Whimsical Pig, Mark Smith Geico, Focal Point Framing, Fibonacci Art Gallery, Carl and Weslie McLaughlin, the Iva Smith Gallery of Fine Art, Laura Oakes, and many other donors and supporters.
