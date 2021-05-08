WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council invites artists to enter works for its Pop-Up Art Market to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the park in Public Square.
This is a juried art and art-oriented show and all works sold must be created by the artist, rather than something purchased to sell.
Booth spaces are limited. Therefore, applications will be accepted and spaces assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Artist spaces are 10-feet-by-10-feet with at least 6 feet between each. The fee is $30 per space. All participants will handle their own sales and must have a New York State sales tax certificate. Applications for the market can be found at www.nnyart.org.
The application and at least three photos of artists’ art work can be sent to oakeslauraj@gmail.com, and payment info can also be found at www.nnyart.org.
Applications will be accepted no later than June 15.
Applications can also be mailed and a check sent to North Country Arts Council, 95 Public Square, Suite 201, Watertown, N.Y., 13601. Applicants must email three photos to oakeslauraj@gmail.com.
Once application and fees are received, applicants will receive an email of acceptance and will be updated with any additional information as it becomes available. If for any reason an artist who signed up cannot participate, no fees will be refunded after July 1.
For more details or information, contact NCAC secretary Laura Oakes at oakeslauraj@gmail.com or call 315-489-3504.
