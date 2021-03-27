NORWOOD — The musical “Green” scene here is in full blossom once again, a year after it was clipped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Norwood Village Green Series, its 47th season, was “postponed” last May by series co-founder Joseph M. Liotta. Many of the performers scheduled to play last year agreed to come back for this year’s series.
Mr. Liotta has titled this season, “Taking a Sad Song and Making it Better.”
“We came up with19 programs,” Mr. Liotta said of the 2021 series, which opens May 27. “That’s more than the last couple of years, but less than the most I’ve done, which was 22 programs.”
Mr. Liotta said that as he was booking and planning the 2021 season, he wasn’t sure the pandemic would allow him to put on the concerts.
“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” he said. “I was hoping to get back to something. But the way it’s working out and the way it feels is that this is good for us. It’s good for everybody. People have been holed up for so long.”
He believes the concerts will be especially beneficial for the loyal clientelle of the series.
“Generally speaking, our audience is wide-ranging, but it tends to be an older audience,” Mr. Liotta said. “By the time May rolls around, most of the older people will have their vaccinations, so our audience will be fairly safe themselves.”
Concerts are given on village property. The series and the village will jointly assume the responsibility of operating under the state’s “Forward Covid 19” low-risk arts and entertainment guildelines and protocols.
Mr. Liotta said he expects audience guidelines to change later this spring, but he’s now planning on limiting crowds to 33% of the designated area, which equals an audience limit of 500 people.
Mr. Liotta expects the state to come out with new attendance guidelines in early April, and he hopes to meet with village mayor Tim Levison to discuss strategy.
“I’m challenged to wait to see what the new rules are going to be,” Mr. Liotta said.
Regardless of changes in audience numbers, Mr. Liotta said he will keep his pandemic guidelines for the stage in place. It will also be at 33% capacity, meaning that performing groups will be limited to seven members. There will also be screening of performers and series workers.
“I’m going to stick with seven people on stage, because I think it’s prudent not to squeeze people together,” he said.
The annual Northern Symphonic Winds and The All Star Big Band under the direction of Wally Siebel concert were replaced this year for two reasons, Mr.Liotta said. The groups were too large for the protocols and were dependent on a Crane Youth Music component, which is virtual this year.
The schedule for the 2021 Norwood Village Green Concert Series:
Thursday, May 27
This event is pending, with time to be announced. The series has traditionally kicked off with the St. Lawrence County Music Educators Annual Pop Choral/Stage Band Festival, but the pandemic guidelines prohibit such large crowds on stage.
“We’re changing the festival arouund to be a solo and small-ensemble festival if interest is shown,” Mr. Liotta said. “if we have enough kids who want to do this, we’re going to do the concert. I don’t know what the response is going to be.”
He said letters have been sent out to area music teachers to gauge the interest of their students.
Thursday, June 3
The Rustic Riders, Lisa and Klaus Meissner, create their sound with music old and new. In concert, they share new songs with traditional roots and their love of traditional tunes. They have played across the north country, Vermont and New Hampshire and love interacting with audiences.
Lisa was strongly influenced by traditional folk and folk revival. Her mother was a professional performer who loved Broadway and Swing. Klaus grew up in a multicultural home infused with Latin rhythms and he developed a love of rhythm and blues.
Also on June, 3, the Rustic Riders will stream performances to remote learners at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., before their 7 p.m. general audience concert.
Thursday, June 10
This band interprets the songs of the great female blues artists of the 1920’s, ’30s and ’40s, such as Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Memphis Minnie, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. Other styles include western swing, bluesy country and roots Americana.
Sunday June 13
This is a newly formed local group consisting of long-time musical collaborators well known to local audiences in their various capacities. Michael Welch, Jennifer Kessler, Chris Hosmer, Chip Lamson and Larry Baycura bring their wide-ranging skills together as String Solstice. Andy Van Duyne will be their guest artist.
Thursday, June 17
Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish make up this married duo. They have long felt the push and pull between their original roots in the Appalachian mountains of Virginia and their current home in Baltimore and their music reflects that. The Honey Dewdrops have released six albums and toured internationally since 2009, with over 1,000 on stages such as “A Prairie Home Companion,” Merlefest, Celtic Connections (Glasgow) and the Bluegrass Jamboree (Germany).
Sunday, June 20
Nate and Tyler Giroux and their jazz quintet, the Giroux Brothers represent generations of the Giroux family as Crane School of Music alumni, and the second generation to play for the Norwood Village Green Concert Series. They will play both original and jazz classics.
In 2018, Nate and Tyler Giroux recorded their first album together, “What We Learn From The Trees,” featuring Nate Giroux, tenor sax and clarinet and Tyler Giroux, valve trombone and melodica.
Nate is an adjunct faculty member at Crane School of Music SUNY Potsdam. Tyler holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music a master’s degree in jazz performance from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.
Thursday, June 24
Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. They are sons of David Brubeck, an American jazz pianist and composer, considered one of the foremost exponents of cool jazz. he died in 2012 at the age of 91.
Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist, and composer Chris created their first album in 1966. They’ve played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. They are replacing Northern Symphonic Winds in the lineup.
Sunday, June 27
John Kribs, who leads the rock band, is a guitarist, a singer, songwriter and recording artist who has been in the music business for over 50 years. Born and raised in Potsdam, he has formed and played with many local and regional legends.
The band will be joined by singer and blues rock musician Ms. Tracy of Old Forge.
Thursday, July 1
This Vermont-based duo, brothers Leigh and Eric, are one of the most popular acts in bluegrass and have been featured at the series several times. Their latest album is “Mockingbird,” a blend of classic 1970’s-infused rock and country. The concert is expected to stress capacity limits.
“One of my problems is getting too much of a crowd for the Gibson Brothers,” Mr. Liotta said.
Sunday, July 11
This concert was postponed last year.
Jordan Davidson holds a doctor of musical arts degree from James Madison University and has worked under the tutelage of Grammy Award Winning Canadian baritone Kevin McMillan. He previously earned a master of music degree at JMU and a bachelor of music and music education from the Crane School of Music. His performance highlights include performing with Stephanie Blythe, Christine Brewer, Lawrence Brownlee, Lisa Vroman and with Opera Saratoga and the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre.
Ms. Grieco Zygadlo graduated magna cum laude from the Crane School of Music. She retired after 35 years as choral director and coordinator of music for Indian River Central School. She was honored by the Crane Alumni Board of SUNY Potsdam, receiving the Helen M. Hosmer Excellence in Music Teaching Award. The award is presented annually to alumni in public school music education who have demonstrated exemplary service in any of the areas of choral, instrumental or general music education.
Lonel Woods is an active recitalist and performer of opera, oratorio and musical theatre. He has performed with The Michigan Opera Theater, The Washington National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Toledo Opera, Chicago Opera Theatre, Chamber Opera Chicago and Houston Grand Opera. He also performed on Broadway and in the national tour of “Showboat.”
Julie Welsh Miller has been teaching piano at the university level for 30 years. One of her principal interests is collaborating with other musicians and performs in 60-100 recitals yearly. She has developed an extensive repertoire playing for students, colleagues and guest artists.
Ms. Miller holds degrees in piano performance from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Illinois. She graduated from OU with highest honors and was the Outstanding Senior in its College of Fine Arts. She has done post-graduate work at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California. She has taught at Henderson State University, Ouachita Baptist University, McNeese State University and SUNY Potsdam.
The double-bill concert will feature show tunes, spirituals, contemporary songs and the great American Songbook.
Thursday, July 15
Ms. Davis is a Rochester native, now based in Brooklyn. She studied harp performance at the Crane School of Music, but halfway through she decided the traditional harpist’s path wasn’t for her. While at Crane, she toured during school breaks and self-released recordings in 2012 and the year of her graduation in 2014. She records for Rounder Records. Her touring band members are Alex Coté (drums/percussion/guitar), Shane McCarthy (bass), and Cian McCarthy (guitar).
Sunday, July 18
The Mammals, based in the Hudson Valley, are a self-described “party band with a conscience,” inspired by their folk predecessors and Americana peers. It includes founding members and principal songwriters Mike Merenda (guitar, banjo) and Ruth Ungar (fiddle, guitar). Ruth is the daughter of fiddler/composer Jay Ungar and singer, songwriter Lyn Hardy.
They will be performing in Norwood as a quintet with the three members of The Restless Age.
Thursday, July 22
Both are on the adjunct faculty of St. Lawrence University, Canton. Ms. Zaman is a singer/songwriter originally hailing from Bogra in Northern Bangladesh. Her father was a music aficionado, under whose tutelage her interest in music began at the ageof four. She learned North Indian classical music from Ustad Mostofa Nurul Mohsin, and then branched into classical-based Nazrul Geeti (songs of Nazrul Islam) and then into Rabindra Sangeet (songs of Rabindranath Tagore).
Mr. Mackey has years of performance experience and thousands of hours of community service working with Bush Mango Drum and Dance, Rochester, and the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center in Potsdam.
Sunday, July 25
The musicians will be performing Brazilian jazz, Latin and soul music in an international mix of tunes from New Zealand to Brazil and New York City.
Ms. Gould started out performing musical theatre in London and now resides in New York City. Mr. Assis most recently performed and recorded with Grammy Award winning Janis Siegel of Manhattan Transfer on her Requinte Trio “Honey and Air “ recording.
Thursday, July 29
This Norwood Fire Department band is a north country institution and traditionally plays at the series. It has performed at two presidential inaugurals, the opening ceremony of the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, the Indianapolis 500 and other events. The hometown band is under the management of Darin LaGarry, a band member since he was 16
Sunday, Aug. 1
Gretchen P. Koehler and Daniel Kelly infuse the energy of traditional dance music with the rhythms of jazz.
Ms. Koehler is a fiddle player and Mr. Kelly is a pianist. She was inducted into the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame in 2012 and Fiddler magazine has called her one of the futures of Celtic fiddle music. She has been honored with a Heritage Award from Traditional Arts in Upstate New York for her work preserving the region’s musical traditions. She has shared the musical history and stories of her childhood with audiences in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.
Mr. Kelly has performed with jazz legends Michael Brecker, hip-hop star Lauryn Hill, modern classical giants the Bang on a Can All-Stars and toured throughout Southeast Asia and India as a part of the U.S. State Department-sponsored Jazz Ambassador program.
Thursday, Aug. 5
The Girls is a group of musicians from across St. Lawrence County who have a wide background of musical experiences. They play a mixture of pop and country music dating from 1950 to the present day.
Sunday, Aug. 8
This local band consists of brothers David and Christian Parker, Connor Pelkey, Mike Scriminger and Joey Thomas. They are musicians from varied musical backgrounds and experiences and their acclaimed albums have received radio airplay nationwide and internationally. They’ve been called everything from blues and “swamp southern rock” to Americana.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Mr. Liotta said that Greg Jadlos, Larry Baycura, Andy Van Duyne and Scott LaVine will relive their younger days as budding musicians on the north country music scene.
