Whichever team wins Super Bowl LVI today, the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, count on a north country resident having a spare jersey of the winning team to lend to any new fan of the crowned champion.
Perhaps it’s years of trying to be heard among an overabundance of New York Giants and Buffalo Bills fans, or maybe it’s the generous spirit of the few Bengals and Rams faithful in Northern New York, but those dedicated to the last two remaining NFL teams are happy to share their team with others.
Jaxon Buttenschon, 11, of Adams, has successfully converted most of his classmates at Mannsville Elementary School into Rams fans, his mother Katie Jerome said.
Alex Mitchell, a junior at Ogdensburg Free Academy and a member of the varsity basketball team, brought Bengals jerseys for his teammates and coach Dakota Brady to wear the day after Cincinnati defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
The Jerome sisters, dedicated to the Rams for decades thanks to their father, Dennis “Denny” Jerome, of Belleville, have attracted other fans, regardless of team, during tailgate parties on their many trips through the Northeast to follow Los Angeles whenever they can.
“It’s a lonely existence,” said Watertown’s Derek Jones, who works security at the Dulles State Office Building and has followed the Bengals for as long as he can remember. “I’ve gotten a lot of flack for it, but it’s all fun and games, joking around, I think. When the Bengals beat the Ravens to send the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in a really long time (in 2017), that was a fun experience. I had Bills fans running up and hugging me and getting all excited about it.”
Watertown’s Vic James has been a fan of the Rams since the mid-1960s, virtually from the moment he heard the name “Roman Gabriel,” the Rams star quarterback, and thought how cool it was that a player named “Roman” was playing in a place called “the (Los Angeles) Coliseum.” But he’s come across only two or three Rams fans since moving to the north country four years ago.
“Not many, other than when (the Rams) played Tampa Bay a couple of weeks ago (in the NFC division playoffs). There were a ton of Rams fans,” James, 63, said. “But that’s only because they were Tom Brady haters. After the game was over, they were no longer Rams fans.”
When those local Cincinnati and L.A. fans sit down later today to watch the game, they will do so among a small group of friends or family members, part of an exclusive north country club whose team has a shot at winning a title on pro sports’ biggest stage. The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl title in two previous tries. The Rams have won only one, in 2000, against the Tennessee Titans.
“It’s been fun, certainly unexpected, I’ll say that,” said Jones, 32, who grew up in Carthage and went to Carthage High School but whose father, Michael Marcum, is from Cincinnati.
The Jerome family, which includes sisters Katie, 34, and Jenna, 37, and sister-in-law Rachel, 28, as well Katie’s son, Jaxon, and Rachel’s three daughters, Adlee, 6, Roree, 4 on Monday, and Maevee, 2, will watch the game at the family home of Denny and Pam Jerome. They will do so with the memory of brother Jordan beside them. Jordan, as enthusiastic a fan as his father, died at age 30 from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 2, a month before his Rams made the Super Bowl.
“We’re doing what we would be doing if he was here,” Katie said.
Jordan Jerome, a former South Jefferson High School standout in football, wrestling and lacrosse, was a talented artist who ran Classic Tattoo Company with his wife Rachel and designed auto racing artwork through Classic 13 Customs. Prior, he worked as a corrections officer at Watertown Correctional Facility, where he encountered a couple co-workers who were Rams fans.
“But you don’t find them easily,” Katie said.
To do that, the Jeromes have traveled to Rams away games in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and East Rutherford, N.J. They arrive days before the games, tailgate in the parking lots — “my dad is the king of tailgating,” Katie said — and commiserate with fellow L.A. fans or even fans of other teams. Next season the family plans to travel to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., site of today’s Super Bowl, to watch their Rams on their home field for the first time.
Jaxon has already connected with one of the Rams’ greats, obtaining an autograph of Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson when the family watched the Rams play the Browns in Cleveland in 2019.
“I was down by the sidelines,” Jaxon said. “I wanted (All-Pro defensive tackle) Aaron Donald to sign (the jersey) but he walked away. I asked who (Dickerson) was and he came over and signed it. He just walked up to me.”
Jaxon owns eight different Rams jerseys and his reputation as a Rams fan has grown in stature so much that it’s starting to rival the enthusiasm of Jordan and grandfather Denny. But even Jaxon could not convert all of his fellow students to root for Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.
Jones also grew up rooting on an island. So desperate to find a fellow Bengals fan as a youngster in Carthage, he said he swayed friend Travis Wetmore over to Cincinnati as they were starting high school.
“I converted him and he stuck with it … we text all the time about it,” Jones said, adding that almost everyone on his father’s side of the family lives in the Cincinnati area and are Bengals fans. “My cousins in Cincinnati, my aunt, we call each other every game day, talk about the game, what happened, so it’s nice to have other people to have stuck with it as well and been fans most of their lives.”
Mitchell’s family in Ogdensburg includes fans of the Giants, Bills and Denver Broncos. He chose the Bengals as a child because he wanted to follow a team no one else did, his mother Stacie said. Twin brother Ryan, also on the OFA basketball team, is a Broncos fan.
Family allegiance hasn’t stopped Mitchell from sharing his love for Bengals stars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.
“Just before the Kansas City game (Jan. 30), he came downstairs and he’s like, ‘OK, I’m handing out jerseys,’” Mitchell’s grandmother Robin Chambers said.
The family each donned one of Mitchell’s 10 jerseys for the game, even his grandfather Edward, the Giants fan, who Robin joked, “came out like Hulk Hogan because the jersey was so tight.”
Mitchell was still distributing jerseys the next day at school after the Bengals won. His teammates and coach Brady each wore a jersey and posed for pictures. It was a bit of redemption for what Mitchell has endured as a north country fan of a team whose last Super Bowl appearance was in 1989.
“With him being a Bengals fan, the poor kid,” Chambers said. “His friends, his father, all picking on him.”
Now, however, those same fans are comfortable boasting about their team’s achievements and not afraid to make predictions.
Jaxon, who only remembers the Rams’ most recent Super Bowl appearance in 2018 against the Patriots, said he told his classmates at the beginning of the season that the Rams would make the Super Bowl.
“I think we’re going to win because we have the home-field advantage,” he said. “… My prediction is they’re going to win by 13 points.”
James, on the other hand, has experienced the Rams’ ups and downs from the team’s loss to the Steelers in the 1980 Super Bowl and the franchise’s move to St. Louis, to quarterback Kurt Warner’s triumph in 2000.
“Super Bowl MVP is going to be Cooper Kupp,” said James, who works at Gouverneur Savings & Loan.
Jones, the Bengals fan, didn’t offer a prediction saying, “It’s definitely going to be a good game, there’s probably going to be a lot of back and forth. So, hey, maybe we’ll have that come-from-behind victory that we’re used to doing lately.”
Then he added the Bengals’ longtime rallying cry: “Who dey!”
