MASSENA — Under the blue moon Halloween night, cars trailed into the 56 Auto Drive-In for a weekly double showing.
The last weekend of the season at St. Lawrence County’s only drive-in movie theater, 9783 Route 56, featured the 1980 slasher “Friday the 13th” and the 1982 science-fiction film “The Thing.”
A costumed Michael Myers visited the snack bar, a trio of bunnies huddled inside an open hatch and a pair of patrons arrived on a first date.
“It’s always a nostalgic experience,” Manager Bernadette L. Jenkins said as she and staff members prepped the snack bar Friday night. “We’ve been here long enough now to see kids who came with their parents all grown up and bringing their own families.”
In its 65th year of operation, the 56 Auto Drive-In has been owned and managed by Jeffrey A. Szot and Ms. Jenkins, his partner, for more than 30 years. Comprised of the drive-in, the American Theatre in Canton and the Roxy Theater in Potsdam, Mr. Szot’s business, J.S. Cinemas, continues to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After New York drive-in theaters were approved for limited reopening mid-May, 56 Auto reopened the weekend of May 29, about a month behind schedule, Mr. Szot said. With few new releases this summer and no late spring blockbuster, the drive-in adjusted its bookings and presented mostly 20th-century American classics.
Local regulars, Ms. Jenkins said, have been consistently respectful of new pandemic protocols, which include a mask requirement, outdoor snack bar ordering procedures and half capacity admission.
“But we’ve really been missing our Canadian regulars,” she said, adding that travel restrictions have prevented movie lovers from as far as Quebec from attending this summer.
Uncertainty continues to cloud the future reopening of the American and Roxy theaters, Mr. Szot said, but the drive-in season has kept big screen entertainment alive through waves of the health crisis in the north country.
A member of the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association, the 56 Auto Drive-In is one of roughly 300 still-operational outdoor movie theaters nationwide. Alexandria Bay’s Bay Drive-In and Watertown’s Black River Drive-In are also closing out their seasons this weekend.
A Potsdam native, Ms. Jenkins said she remembers family trips to the now closed Moonlight Drive-In, and 56 Auto, she and Mr. Szot both said, isn’t going anywhere.
“We’ll be here next year,” Mr. Szot said. “God willing.”
