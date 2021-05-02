POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum has drop-off classes available through the end of the school year. These classes run from 11a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for five consecutive weeks from May 26 to June 25. The cost is $145 per student with a 10% member discount. Scholarship spots are also available, contact info@northcountrychildrensmuseum.org
Visit the museum’s website for more info and to register, www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org/campsandclasses/
Upcoming classes include:
PreK-3 Art & Theater Class on Wednesdays: Costume, Play, and Design In this class, kids will learn about designing costumes, theatre makeup (including special effects), character development, mask making, and more to create a cosplay (character dress up) of their favorite character or to create a new character of their own, with a costume parade at the end!
PreK/K Music Class on Thursdays: Movement and Music Tap your feet and learn about movement in music. We’ll choreograph our own pieces, learn about different styles, and discover composers of dance music. Unearth a world of movement at the museum!
Grades 1-5 Science Class on Fridays: Gaming Games have been bringing people together for thousands of years - from backgammon in ancient Mesopotamia to modern MMOs, they have been a fun way to connect with neighbors and friends. In this class, we’ll look at cultures past and present through the lens of games. Kids will design a game that represents their favorite civilization.
