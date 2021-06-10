POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum’s science day camps for kids in grades 1 through 5 are open for registration.
Camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $195 per camper with a 10% member discount. Scholarship spots are also available, contact info@northcountrychildrensmuseum.org
Chemistry Lab Camp (July 19-23) In this camp, kids will experiment with explosions of color, texture, and science. Along with guest faculty presenters, the camp will ignite fascination and excitement at the chemicals in everyday lives. From simple chromatography races to homemade biofuels, kids will safely learn about the variety of materials all around us through hands-on projects and experiments.
Visit the museum’s website for more info and to register: www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org/campsandclasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.