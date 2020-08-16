North Country Children’s Museum to reopen Sept. 2

The Construction Zone, left, and Adirondack Water Play exhibit, shown in July 2019, offer hands-on fun at the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., plans to reopen to the public Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The museum will limit visitor capacity, and masks will be required for anyone older than 2.

Additional details will be forthcoming.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.