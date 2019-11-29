WATERTOWN — A joint event held by the Watertown Family YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center, the annual North Country Festival of Trees, will once again come to the Dulles State Office Building Dec. 5 to 8.
The North Country Festival of Trees benefits health care services at Samaritan Medical Center and scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA. This year will feature more than 80 trees, including some decorated by local school districts, and the theme is “White Christmas.”
A gala, featuring a live auction, dinner and music will take place Friday evening, followed by the Sugarplum Ball, a father/daughter dance, Saturday evening. Public viewings will be available all four days.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
— 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
Free public viewing, cookies and hot chocolate
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6: Free public viewing and silent auction; 6 p.m.: Festival of Trees Gala
Cost: $75 per person, RSVP required. RSVP Online
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7: Free public viewing and silent auction
6 to 9 p.m.: Sugarplum Ball
Cost: $100 per couple, RSVP required. RSVP Online
Sugarplum Early Bird portraits at 5 p.m. by Creative Imaging Fine Photography
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8: Free public viewing
1 p.m.: Live auction
3 to 4:30 p.m.: Tree pickup
