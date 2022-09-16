North country foliage starting to change

ALEXANDRIA BAY — A foliage report released this week says observers in Alexandria Bay can expect up to 20% color change this weekend.
The first I Love NY Fall Foliage Report for 2022 was released Wednesday.
In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, observers in Alexandria Bay can expect up to 20% color change this weekend, “with yellow leaves of average brilliance,” the report states. “St. Lawrence County spotters in Colton are expecting up to 15% foliage change with some emerging pops of brilliant yellow.”
In the Finger Lakes, some color is beginning to emerge in Monroe County. Rochester spotters can expect less than 10% color change, with some yellow leaves and touches of orange, red and some dark red. There’s very little change close to Lake Ontario from Greece to the Webster area, as well as in the southern and western parts of the county.
In the Adirondacks, Franklin County spotters in Saranac Lake can expect about 10% color change this weekend, as muted red, orange, and yellow leaves begin to appear over the greens of summer. Spotters in Tupper Lake can expect more than 5% color change, with some areas changed up to 20%. As the leaves make their gradual transition toward dazzling bursts of brilliance, look for traces of copper and goldenrod along with spurts of burgundy and scarlet emerging from the predominantly green backdrop. In Essex County, Lake Placid spotters predict 10% leaf change, with touches of oranges and reds of average brilliance.
Spotters reporting from Schroon Lake and Newcomb expect less than 10% change with muted touches of orange and red. Travelers can expect about 10% color change in the Long Lake area of Hamilton County. Spotters there note that the very first leaves are starting to turn, especially in maple trees showcasing some early red and orange, while everything else still quite green. In Herkimer County, Old Forge foliage spotters predict up to 30% color change this weekend with muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red.
