WATERTOWN — The North Country Goes Green Festival is back following a two-year hiatus.
In 2020, the festival was the first major event to fall in our area as a victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision came hours away from the opening of the event after the state banned large public gatherings.
The 35th annual festival is March, 17, 18 and 19 at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St. As in previous years, the three days will be full of activities, from “Flavors of Ireland” to the award ceremony for the annual Donegal Beard Contest.
Saturday evening will be comedy night, with headliner Moody McCarthy, a stand-up comedian who has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan” and “The Letterman Show.” He lives in New York City with his wife and two children. He was born “Matthew” into a big Irish family where, “by law, someone gets a nickname.”
A complete schedule can be found on the festival’s website at wdt.me/gogreen. Here are some highlights of the annual event, which benefits local charities and scholarships:
March 17:
Flag raising and opening ceremonies at 5 p.m.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The DTs begin the entertainment on the first floor, concluding with Alex & Briant, beginning at 10:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. in the auditorium, the Little Miss Ireland Pageant will be held, followed by the Miss Ireland Pageant at 7 p.m.
On the 11th floor, entertainment kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with Jim Bigness. The beard contest ceremony is at 7 p.m. The band Soundcheck follows at 8, with Doc Yukon wrapping things up, beginning at 9 p.m.
March 18: A full day of entertainment on the first floor, beginning with Merry Mischief at 11 a.m., and concluding with Jose & Kyle, performing at 10 p.m.
In the auditorium, The Trillium Fiddlers kick things off at 11 a.m., with Comedy Night at the Festival from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the comedy show are $15.
On the 11th floor, a cornhole tournament begins at noon and the day’s activities on the floor conclude beginning at 9 p.m. with the band Off the Reservation.
March 19:
The Irish Festival Tom Bowman parade begins at 1 p.m.
The festival’s second cornhole tournament is at noon on the 11th floor.
On the first floor, Killashandra kicks things off at noon, with The Terry Mostyn Band concluding events beginning at 3:30 p.m.
In the auditorium, The Trillium Fiddlers will perform at 1 p.m., followed by the Johnston Irish Step Dancers at 2:30 p.m.
Festival admission on March 17 and 18 is $3, with free admission for children under age 15, accompanied by an adult. A military discount of $1 off is available for military members with ID. On March 19, admission is free for all.
