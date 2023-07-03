CARTHAGE — The NorthCountry Music Festival is set for Saturday, July 8, with bands from across the country performing at Long Falls Park in downtown Carthage for a family friendly day of music, food, display booths, band merchandise tables and fun. The two-day festival will conclude on Sunday, July 9, with an Unity Service.
“It seems all summer there are multiple festivals in the area every weekend,” said church pastor J. Erik Svereika. “This festival is different. This is the largest free festival of its kind in New York State. It is a completely family friendly atmosphere where folks can bring their families and just spend time together. There is no smoking, drinking or gambling on site, which cuts out a lot of the noise and distractions of other festivals and fairs. We believe you do not need those activities to have fun or to make money.”
Bands are coming from Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nashville Tennessee and from all over New York State.
THURANE, from Arizona, is well known in the southwest playing many big events.
TRICORD, from Georgia where they are currently No. 1 on some music charts.
Nathan Sheridan, from Nashville, Tenn., where he was the CMT New Artist of the year a couple years ago.
Becoming Elijahm from Pennsylvania, is currently staying in the Adirondacks finishing off a new record.
Regional favorite, Undefeated, will open the festival at 3 p.m. with an acoustic set then play a full set later in the evening.
Central NY musicians, Adam and Sue, from Hannibal, will bring very new songs with them as well as some old favorites.
Jake and Terrah, a band from Watertown will be sharing some music as well.
Gates open at 2 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m. and ends with the fireworks. It is suggested attendee bring a lawn chair or blanket to the event held in the Farmers Market Pavilion and surrounding area. Each band plays multiple music styles and each band is different from the next so we will have many genres of music covered.
It is also asked that attendees bring a donation for the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry. Donations to event’s sponsor Cabin 3 - The Outpost, 507 State Street, Carthage NY 13619 are also “Cabin 3 - The Outpost is a non profit group — they have no paid employees, just a bunch of great volunteers,” said Pastor Svereika. “So 100% of your donation will go to the NorthCountry Music Festival. They also do disaster relief, run youth programs and sponsor other concerts and community activities.”
Reminiscent of the Great Fire of 1884, the First Baptist Church of Carthage is hosting a North Country Unity Service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9 — the final day of the North Country Music Festival.
According to church history, after the big fire in 1884, the churches in Carthage and the north country banded together to take care of the area residents, helped folks rebuild and began having a Unity Service every year for many years.
“In 1884, most of the men in Carthage and West Carthage worked in the small mills and factories that dotted the banks of the Black River,” said Pastor Svereika. “There was a tub factory, a sash and blind factory, several tanneries, sawmills, a shingle mill and numerous other buildings. They were all wood-frame buildings and many of them used wood or wood by-products in their day-to-day business. About 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 20, the first alarm was sounded from West Carthage when fire was discovered at the sash and blind factory. Volunteer firemen responded quickly with a steamer and two hose carts, but the fire was spreading fast and had already reached Farrar’s tub factory and the Meyer and Ross furniture factory. From there, the wind carried the flaming debris to the roofs of Guyot Island where the Guyot brothers owned a carding mill, a grist mill and a saw mill on the island their father had left them.”
The pastor related that the Carthage firemen, who had answered the West Carthage alarms, hurried back across the bridge to begin fighting the fire that had come ashore in Carthage. Then the call went out via telegraph to Watertown, Lowville, Boonville and Utica.
”The railroad tracks were cleared of other traffic so they could be used to bring firemen and equipment to Carthage,” said Pastor Svereika. “Watertown came first with 30 firemen, the No. 2 steamer and 1000 feet of hose. They came by freight car and the trip took them 25 minutes. Lowville arrived next, also with 30 men, another 1,000 feet of hose and their new steamer. Next to arrive was Boonville. Chief William Cole of Watertown realized that the firemen of Carthage were very tired and that they had just about run out of water. Using the 1000 feet of hose he had brought, Chief Cole began pumping water from the Black River. He pumped this up State Street, which was now threatened by the fire that had moved quickly up from the riverbank.”
The fire continued to burn most of the afternoon, destroying everything from the riverbank to Monument Park and State Street.
“Sidewalks were wooden and took the fire right to the front doors of homes, which were then burned,” said the pastor. “Although there were a number of injuries, no one was killed. More than 100 families had lost their homes. Over 70 acres had been burned; 200 buildings, many of them businesses, were lost. People were facing winter without necessities and no way to earn money to replace these things.”
For the Sunday service, music will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a message from Jay Trainer from the Robert’s Wesleyan college followed by more modern worship music from various musicians and area churches. Admission is free. There will be free breakfast at 10 a.m.
For more information contact the pastor at 315-456-9476.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.