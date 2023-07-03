North Country Music Festival concludes with Unity Service

Undefeated

CARTHAGE — The NorthCountry Music Festival is set for Saturday, July 8, with bands from across the country performing at Long Falls Park in downtown Carthage for a family friendly day of music, food, display booths, band merchandise tables and fun. The two-day festival will conclude on Sunday, July 9, with an Unity Service.

“It seems all summer there are multiple festivals in the area every weekend,” said church pastor J. Erik Svereika. “This festival is different. This is the largest free festival of its kind in New York State. It is a completely family friendly atmosphere where folks can bring their families and just spend time together. There is no smoking, drinking or gambling on site, which cuts out a lot of the noise and distractions of other festivals and fairs. We believe you do not need those activities to have fun or to make money.”

