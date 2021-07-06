CARTHAGE — With things returning to normal, events are again being held throughout the summer. This weekend, Cabin 3 — The Outpost at the First Baptist Church and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will host events which had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic.
For the fourth time, The Outpost will have a music festival at Long Falls Park, Riverside Drive, in the Farmers Market Pavilion. In the past, the event was called the Summer Rock Fest but the name and the format has been changed this year.
“We changed the name to the North Country Music Festival as there is a much wider variety of musical styles this year,” said Erik Sveika, pastor of First Baptist Church.
The event will offer two days of music and will include vendors’ booths and food trucks from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. The event is free, although organizers are accepting nonperishable items to be donated to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday with music starting at 3 p.m.
Headlining the event are The Brothers McClurg with members Anthony Hoisington, Christopher Hoisington and Jeremy Thompson.
“They are an extremely talented band from the Buffalo area and are known to folks across the country,” said Pastor Sveika, noting they are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday. ”They have played at the First Baptist Church of Carthage a couple times over the past couple years.”
Founder and former lead singer of Newsboys from 1986 to 1997, John James from Australia will perform both days of the North Country Music Festival, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. While lead vocalist of the Newsboys, the band was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Gospel Album for three different albums.
“He shares a powerful story of overcoming adversity and issues that impact so many in our community,” said the Baptist pastor.
The local band Undefeated will also be playing both days of the festival. Undefeated is also playing the River Rock Festival in Maine and the Soul Fest in New Hampshire.
The band from Lewis County won Kindred Music Awards two years ago and was nominated for three of the Christian music awards this year. They will also be performing at the Lewis County Fair.
Elijah Daniels Ingram, former lead singer of Cry of the Scapegoat, and Riverside Confession will be playing both days and Kris Mays, former lead singer of Stranger Than Fate, will be starting the festival at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Saturday will be a great day of music, fun, booths, food trucks and of course end with the Carthage fireworks over the river,” said Pastor Sveika.
According to the pastor, all north country churches have been invited to come and worship together as one big church on Sunday. Several bands are playing and John James will be sharing the message at 11 a.m.
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Festival returns to Turning Point Park off State Street July 10. The free event includes vendors, live music and a fireworks display. The Nelson Brothers will perform for listening and dancing enjoyment from 6 to 9 p.m, The fireworks display, which begins at dusk — around 9:30 p.m. — promises to be larger than ever.
“We are ecstatic to be able to have the fireworks festival once again,” said chamber director Rebecca Wallen. “It was greatly missed last year and we are looking forward to seeing members of the community and surrounding areas come together to celebrate and enjoy this spectacular show.”
