During Pride Month, there are several events in the north country to celebrate LGBGT diversity and reduce the social stigma this group often faces.
Lewis County Pride Picnic set for Sunday
LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Pride Planning Committee will be hosting a Pride Community Picnic on June 5. The event, in its third year, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds pavilion, 5485 Bostwick St.
The event, a celebration of pride and community in Lewis County, is free and open to the public. ABC 50’s Alex Hazard will emcee the picnic, which will include resource tables, food, games, raffles and a DJ.
“This year’s Lewis County Pride Picnic is an opportunity to show what a warm and inclusive community we have in the heart of Northern New York,” said Hilary F. Avallone, the Q Center program supervisor at ACR Health. “This past year has been tough, with increased isolation from COVID and a divisive national culture. This event serves as a chance for the LGBTQ community and their allies to be visible, share space and pride!”
Safe Zone training
These 90-minute training sessions is for individuals and organizations to increase awareness of the unique needs of people who identify as LGBTQ+. Within the training participants will have the opportunity to consider current practices and how they could be adapted to create a more welcoming and accepting environment for LGBTQ+ individuals.
Times are 10 a.m. June 7, virtual event; 5:30 p.m. June 14 at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St. in Watertown; and 10:30 a.m. June 18 at Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., Watertown. To register, visit http://wdt.me/GS101/.
Three-day Watertown Pride event begins June 17
Watertown Pride is scheduled for its third year of events this month throughout the city.
On June 17, the kickoff begins at 5 p.m. at the Paddock Club in Public Square. The Family Fun Pride Drag Show with Amber Skyy is 8:15 p.m. at Savory Downtown, 300 Washington St. The Late Night Pride Drag Show for Adults is at 10:15 p.m. at Savory Downtown.
On June 18, the Pride Flag Raising at City Hall is at 9 a.m. At noon, the Watertown Pride 2022 Color Run is at Thompson Park. Drag Racin’ with Pride leaves 5:15 p.m. from Thompson Park, with several stops. Pride Night Fireworks is 10:15 p.m. at Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street.
On June 19, the Tea Dance at Garland City is 2 p.m. at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St.
Information: wdt.me/WatertownPride.
