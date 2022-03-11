North Country Quilting Guild plans biennial quilt show June 3-5

WATERTOWN — The North Country Quilting Guild, celelbrating its 38th anniversary this year, has announced plans to hold its biennial quilt show June 3-5 at Cerow Recreation Park Arena, 615 East Line Road, Clayton.
The guild’s 2020 show was canceled due to the pandemic.
For this year’s event, guild members from across a four-county area will showcase approximately 300 quilts of all sizes and themes along with judging, demonstrations, vendors and a miniature and small quilts silent auction to benefit area cancer patients.
More information on the North Country Quilting Guild and details on its 2022 show are on the guild’s Facebook page at NCQGlovestoquilt or available by calling 315-232-4273 or 315-489-0088.
The guild meets monthly in Watertown.
