WATERTOWN — The award-winning Northern Blend Chorus is singing the praises of new choral risers made possible, in part, by a $2,500 grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The grant augmented the chorus’s fundraising efforts to purchase the $11,000 risers.
“Our previous risers were old and mixed together with several different types of risers,” Northern Blend publicist Anita Prather Harvell said in a news release. “They were a challenge to transport and were showing their age. These new risers are ligthweight, less bulky and easier to set up and transport. We love them.”
Local manufacturing company Stature Electric assisted chorus members in taking delivery of the risers.
Northern Blend’s next performance is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 as part of the Trinity Summer Concert Series on the lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., Watertown. Its annual fall a cappella Sling Fling musical show case is Oct. 9 at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown.
