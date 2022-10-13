WATERTOWN — Northern Blend Chorus will present its annual Sing Fling! at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St.
In addition to the ringing harmonies of the award-winning women’s a cappella chorus, guests will be:
■ Chapter quartets Half Notes, Lip Service, Roulette, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) and LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions).
■ Watertown High Select Choir
■ Lowville High School Select Choir
■ Thousand Island Treble Choir
■ The Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam
The evening’s emcee will be Watertown Lyric Theater president Jonathan Cole.
General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, military members and senior citizens. Advance tickets are available at Downtown Julie Brown ReSale, 1314 Washington St., and online at thernblendchorus.homestead.com.
