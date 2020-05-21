WATERTOWN — Due to social distance restrictions linked to coronavirus, Northern Blend Chorus has had to curtail public rehearsals and performances, but the group of female singers has stayed busy.
Although recent data from a National Association of Teachers of Singing panel indicates that “there is no safe way for singers to rehearse together until there is a COVID-19 vaccine and a 95% effective treatment in place,” the two-time championship chorus is making the most of its time apart.
The chorus conducts virtual rehearsals each Monday during regular rehearsal time, reviewing current music and working on team-building exercises. Northern Blend director Katie Taylor also has weekly private voice lessons with individual chorus members, chapter president Taralee Lashway hosts a weekly “get to know you” virtual interview with chorus members, chapter quartets are rehearsing virtually and the chorus is also planning its board installation ceremony and anniversary event, celebrating 35 years of being a chapter of Harmony Inc.
With the cancellation of its annual a cappella show, Sing Fling, Mrs. Lashway notes, “It’s imperative to assure that every one of our members and our neighbors in the community are protected. We know that these are difficult times and we look forward to the day where we can safely bring harmony back into the community.”
In the meantime, the chorus has embarked on other projects. It’s working on a virtual open house, where any member can hear a cappella music and learn more about the chorus and its members.
They also completed a virtual chorus video of “A Million Dreams” from the movie “The Greatest Showman,” dedicated to “those who are suffering from mental health challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, and to thank those who are helping them get through it all.”
The video can be found at wdt.me/northern_blend or by going to YouTube and searching for “Northern Blend Chorus — A Million Dreams.”
