WATERTOWN — After three years of virtual and online rehearsals, members of Northern Blend Chorus proved last month that they haven’t lost a beat in their award-winning, crowd-pleasing ways.
Returning to competition previously sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Blend was named international chorus champions at the 2022 Harmony Inc. International Convention and Contests held Nov. 2-5 at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, Oneida County.
Audiences will be able to experience Northern Blend’s winning ways on Monday, as the a cappella group and friends present a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at Stone Presbyterian Church, 140 Chestnut St., Watertown.
Northern Blend, under the direction of Alexandria Central School K-12 music educator Katie Taylor, was ranked second heading into the Harmony Inc. contest last month. Their high spirted tune “I Got Rhythm” and heart-tugging ballad “You’ll Never Walk Alone” propelled them over 23 other choruses from the U.S. and Canada and earned them their third international championship since 2010.
“We are grateful and humbled by this honor, and will represent our amazing organization to the very best of our ability,” Ms. Taylor said in a news release. “We could not have done this without our amazing coaches (Anthony Colosimo and Cy Wood) and would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support.”
Four of Northern Blend’s chapter quartets also competed at the annual convention, with Roulette taking home fourth place bronze medals and Lip Service achieving fifth place bronze medals.
“Roulette had an amazing time on the contest stage, and throughout the weekend,” Ms. Taylor said. “Our goal was to put on authentic and heartfelt performances, and we were very excited to share our music with our Harmony family.”
“Music is back and we couldn’t be more thrilled to lift our voices in song, together again,” Lip Service lead Jodi Castello said. “In true Lip Service fashion, we wore our hearts and souls on that stage and are incredibly proud of the performance we shared with our audience.”
As Harmony Inc.’s international championship chorus, Northern Blend was also presented with inaugural Jeanne O’Connor International Chorus Trophy, which is passed down from chorus to chorus each year, and the Skidge Heath Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the director of the winning chorus
Founded in 1985, the Northern Blend Chapter of Harmony, Inc. brings four-part a cappella harmony to the local community through regular performances and educational events. The chorus consists of women from all over Northern New York, the Southern Tier, and Canada and represents a wide range of musical backgrounds, professions and ages.
Founded in 1959, Harmony, Inc. has over 65 chapters and more than 2,000 members.
The details
n WHAT: Northern Blend Chorus presents a holiday concert.
n WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Stone Presbyterian Church, 140 Chestnut St., Watertown.
n ADMISSION: Free, but a donation of a non-perishable item for local food banks will be appreciated.
