NFCT crew builds new bridge at Indian Carry
TUPPER LAKE — A crew from the Northern Forest Canoe Trail last week refurbished the Indian Carry portage and surrounding campsites and replaced a bridge between the Stony Creek Ponds and Upper Saranac Lake.
Crew members worked here from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday on the popular canoe carry that crosses state Route 3 near Coreys, just east of Tupper Lake. The carry takes paddlers from the end of the Stony Creek Ponds, a gateway to the Raquette River, to Upper Saranac Lake and features a brief walk through the woods, across the highway, and over the top of a new bridge. The old bridge had rotted out.
The Northern Forest Canoe Trail runs from Old Forge to Fort Kent, Maine and totals 740 miles in length. It often takes through-paddlers over a month to finish as they traverse 22 rivers or streams, 58 lakes or ponds and 63 portages.
“It’s good to replace (the Indian Carry Bridge) before someone puts their foot through it,” Will Lockwood, the field coordinator for the North Forest Canoe Trail, said on the trail Friday.
Lockwood and three college-aged interns — Ethan Isreal from the University of Vermont, Kate Wimberly from the University of New Hampshire and Jonah Yaffe from Bates College — have been living nomadically out of tents and canoes as they travel the trail and do maintenance.
In addition to offering trip planning assistance and hosting races, such as the 90-Miler, this maintenance work is the “bread and butter” of the organization, according to the Northern Forest Canoe Trail’s communications director, Chris Morris. The maintenance crew relies on a network of volunteers to help with labor — which can range from constructing new privies, updating campgrounds, or clearing downed trees from the waterway — as well as provide information on areas that need to be refurbished.
The work on and near Indian Carry is a prime example. According to their work plan, Lockwood, his interns, and a team of volunteers planned to rebuild the Indian Carry bridge in addition to significantly refurbishing five canoe-in campsites in the area — all while staying at one of the sites themselves.
All this work is supported and financed by the nonprofit group via memberships, donations, grants, and corporate sponsorships with regional and national outdoor brands such as REI and paddling outfitter Esquif.
The goal, said Morris, is to make the trail as “accessible and safe as possible, while also maintaining the environment.”
On Saturday, registration opened for the 40th Adirondack Canoe Classic — the 90-Miler. The race, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 10, annually hosts around 250 boats and close to 600 paddlers. Registration ends on July 31 or when organizers have reached their boater limit. Racers must register online at webscorer.com/register?raceid=316801.
Founded by Sue Dyer and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, then run for over 25 years by Brian and Grace McDonnell, the 90-Miler was taken over by the NFCT in 2020.
For more information about the trail, visit northernforestcanoetrail.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.