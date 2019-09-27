MASSENA — Model trains and toys will be filling the Massena Arena floor this weekend.
The Norwood Model Railroad Club is holding its annual St. Lawrence Valley Model Train, Toys and Collectible Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $4, and 10 and under are admitted free.
“It’s always the last full week in September,” said Tom Jarvis, the club’s treasurer, organizer of the annual show and vendor.
He said the arena floor will be filled. He estimated that visitors would find around 80 vendor tables.
“We actually have one more operating exhibit than we’ve had in the past. Basically, the inside of the arena is full,” he said.
Mr. Jarvis said it’s a good time not only for visitors, but for the vendors.
“It’s for the public, but it’s also for the model railroaders to have a good time,” he said.
It’s also the club’s one fundraiser every year.
“It’s important that we get a good turnout every year. We’re down to a little over 1,000 people for the weekend. It’s been as high as 1,500 or 1,600 since we’ve been in Massena,” Mr. Jarvis said.
He said they’ve held the show for more than 30 years, and this is the 10th time it’s been held at the Massena Arena.
“We’re been on and off at different places. We were at Norwood-Norfolk High School, Potsdam State and back to the high school. We did take about three years off. We’ve been down to the Massena Arena for the last 10. We love it down there,” he said.
Visitors will find some intricate model railroad displays. Mr. Jarvis said the layouts at homes are more intricate, and the layouts at the show are made for traveling.
“Our club and most of the clubs are called modular railroad clubs,” he said.
But the show is more than just model railroad layouts.
“We always advertise it as a model train and toy collectible expo. This year we have a new toy dealer. He has stuff from the ‘60s and ‘70s. I hope he does all right,” Mr. Jarvis said.
He said another show is held in Clayton in early September, but the largest one in the area runs the first weekend in November at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
