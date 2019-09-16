NORWOOD — The village is just weeks away from holding its 48th annual Autumn Festival on Sept. 21, and, along with all the vendors, food and entertainment, Mayor Timothy L. Levison said he will be honoring a young woman who came in fourth out of about 1,500 eighth-graders statewide, for her essay addressing the topic, “If I Were Mayor, I Would ....”
Now a ninth-grader at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Caramia Carista entered the New York State Conference of Mayors competition last year and, in her essay, said if she were mayor she would host an event in the village with the Wounded Warriors Foundation as well as have the elderly community interact with pets from the Potsdam Humane Society.
“And as we read through what she had to say, I made her a proposition that we’d try to make it happen for her,” the mayor said. “So, in the meantime, she went to the Humane Society, took a course and got qualified to bring a couple of animals here for the festival.”
Moreover, the mayor contacted the local chapter of the Wounded Warriors Foundation and he said they will have an informational table at the festival.
“And the grandmother of this girl agreed to make cookies and if somebody wanted to donate to the Wounded Warriors Foundation, they could take some cookies,” Mayor Levison said. “So, in a sense, she got both of her wishes and at some point we are going to bring her up on stage and give her a presentation where we can proclaim her ‘mayor for the day.’”
He said he would also contact the school to let them know one of their students would be honored, in hopes that her fellow students would come down as a sign of support.
Then there will be the main elements of the festival, which the mayor said has really become child-oriented.
Vendors will include producers of food, maple syrup, crafts and antiques; the Norwood Public Library will have a book sale; The Community Lunch Program for Kids will have kids making their own sundaes and cotton candy; there will be entertainment for kids and adults alike, such as puppet shows and live music, hosted by Andy Van Duyne from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Church and the Knights of Columbus will also hold their annual cabbage roll sale; the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a presentation proclaiming Sept. 17 as the 232nd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution and there will be a car show at Inman Park, between Park and Spring streets.
Vendors are still invited to participate right up to the start of the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Norwood Village Green.
Anyone interested in participating can contact Mayor Levison for more information at (315) 353-2372, Option 2, or email mayor@norwoodny.org.
