NORWOOD — After the success of its inaugural Paddle Poker Run and Fun in the Park: Family Fun Days, the Norwood Lake Association is bringing it back for a second year with few changes.
On Sunday paddlers are invited to launch their non-motorized vessels from the shores of Norwood Beach to go counter clockwise around the northern portion of the Raquette River known as Norwood Lake, collecting a poker hand that could result in a prize, if your hand is favorable.
The only difference from this year and last is the increase of registration by $5, Mayor Timothy A. Levison, who doubles as the association’s president, said.
This year, when participants preregister the cost is $10. Registering on the day of the event will cost $15.
There are also about 15 kayaks that will be on hand to rent at $5 each, courtesy of Potsdam Recreation, on a first come, first serve basis.
The paddle starts about noon and is expected to conclude at 3 p.m. and is scheduled around the time the Norwood Brass Firemen play while being boated around the river, Mr. Levison said.
Registration will begin about 9 a.m., and those who register will get a bracelet used as an identifier at each of the four stations, which are located about a half mile from each other around the lake. Participants each will be given a playing card in a sealed envelope.
Each station will have a huge, yellow duck in front of it, so they will know where to stop.
After participants have visited all four stops, they go back to the beach and get the fifth card, thus a five-card poker hand.
Prizes include a kayak or cash prize of $200 to $250 for first place. Second-place prize will be the prize that the first-place winner doesn’t choose.
Like last year, each paddler registered will get a meal ticket and food and drinks also will be for sale. There will be events and games for kids who remain on shore while others are out paddling. There will be live music by local band Burn the Evidence.
Mr. Levison said he has been contacting paddlers who participated last year, and he was hoping to reach a goal of 150 paddlers this year.
Anyone interested in participating in the event can preregister by calling Mr. Levison at 315-244-9927.
