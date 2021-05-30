NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will present three performances by Rustic Riders on Thursday on the Norwood Village Green.
The 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. concerts will be for Norwood-Norfolk Elementary students. Each concert will have an audience of about 150 and will be streamed for those students who chose to learn remotely.
In the evening at 7, The Rustic Riders will perform for the general public.
The Rustic Riders create their sound with music old and new. They invite the audience to sing, move, reflect and renew with voice, strings, and percussion. In concert, the Rustic Riders share new songs with traditional roots and their love of traditional tunes. They have played across the north country, Vermont and New Hampshire and love interacting with audiences.
Lisa Meissner was strongly influenced by traditional folk and folk revival. Her mother was a professional performer who loved Broadway and swing. Klaus Meissner grew up in a multicultural home infused with Latin rhythms and he developed a love of rhythm and blues
For further information, consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-353-2437 or 315-261-2866.
Then on Sunday, June 6, Double Axel will begin its celebratory 50th anniversary with a performance for the enjoyment of the series audience. Alex Vangellow, Rob Zolner, and Frank Johns have inspired good times for generations of north country audiences, college students and alumni. They are looking forward to their 50 years together as one of the north country’s legends.
