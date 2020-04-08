The Norwood Village Green Concert Series is making adjustments to its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series plans for 2020 have been altered and will continue to be changing as more information and restrictions emerge.

The goal is not to cancel performances but to reschedule them to later in the season or to 2021.

Donations are still needed for 2020.

Performers are keeping communications open with the series program director and vice versa.

The current schedule is:

All concerts at 7 p.m.

May 28—SLCMEA Festival — canceled – it will resume in 2021

June 4—Rustic Riders NNCS Program – postponed to an in school program in September or October

June 7—The Girls

June 11—Topaz Reunion Concert

June 14—Aviva Chernick — postponed to Sunday, August 9th

June 18—Annie and the Hedonists

June 21—The Giroux Brothers Jazz Quintet

June 25—Northern Symphonic Winds

June 28 —Johnny and the Triumphs featuring Gwen Tracy

July 2—The Gibson Brothers

July 5—The All Star Big Band under the direction of Wally Siebel with guest artist Andy Martin

July 12—Jordan Davison & Tony Zygadlo and Lonel Woods & Julie Miller

July 16—Mikaela Davis and Southern Star

July 19—Sultans of String

July 23—The Brass Firemen

July 26 —Maggie Gould & Nanny Assis and Friends

July 30—Honey Dew Drops

Aug. 1—String Solstice

Aug. 2—Koehler and Kelly

Aug. 3—Waydown Wailers

Aug. 9—Aviva Chernick, rescheduled from June 14

Donations are needed and accepted by check via mail. Make checks payable to the Norwood Village Green Concert Series and mail to:

3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668.

Check the series Facebook page or its website for updates or call 315-261-2866 for further information.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.