NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series plans for 2020 have been altered and will continue to be changing as more information and restrictions emerge.
The goal is not to cancel performances but to reschedule them to later in the season or to 2021.
Donations are still needed for 2020.
Performers are keeping communications open with the series program director and vice versa.
The current schedule is:
All concerts at 7 p.m.
May 28—SLCMEA Festival — canceled – it will resume in 2021
June 4—Rustic Riders NNCS Program – postponed to an in school program in September or October
June 7—The Girls
June 11—Topaz Reunion Concert
June 14—Aviva Chernick — postponed to Sunday, August 9th
June 18—Annie and the Hedonists
June 21—The Giroux Brothers Jazz Quintet
June 25—Northern Symphonic Winds
June 28 —Johnny and the Triumphs featuring Gwen Tracy
July 2—The Gibson Brothers
July 5—The All Star Big Band under the direction of Wally Siebel with guest artist Andy Martin
July 12—Jordan Davison & Tony Zygadlo and Lonel Woods & Julie Miller
July 16—Mikaela Davis and Southern Star
July 19—Sultans of String
July 23—The Brass Firemen
July 26 —Maggie Gould & Nanny Assis and Friends
July 30—Honey Dew Drops
Aug. 1—String Solstice
Aug. 2—Koehler and Kelly
Aug. 3—Waydown Wailers
Aug. 9—Aviva Chernick, rescheduled from June 14
Donations are needed and accepted by check via mail. Make checks payable to the Norwood Village Green Concert Series and mail to:
3 Bicknell Street, Norwood, NY 13668.
Check the series Facebook page or its website for updates or call 315-261-2866 for further information.
