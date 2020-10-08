NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series has announced its 2021 schedule.
— May 27: St. Lawrence County Music Educators Festival 3 to 9 p.m.
— June 3: NNCS Program 1 p.m. for NNCS and 7 p.m. for everyone
— June 6: String Solstice with guest artist Andy Van Duyne
— June 10: Annie and the Hedonists
— June 13: Aviva Chernick
— June 17th: Honey Dew Drops
— June 20: the Giroux Brothers
— June 24: Northern Symphonic Winds
— June 27: Johnny and the triumphs featuring Gwen Tracy
— July 1: The Gibson Brothers
— July 5: The All-Star Big Band under the direction of Wally Seibel with guest artist and master trombonist Andy Martin
— July 11: Jordan Davidson with Toni Zygadlo and Lonel woods with Julie Miller
— July 15: Michaela Davis and Southern Star
— July 18: Sultans Of String
— July 22: Shimul Zaman and Len MacKay and Friends
— July 25: Maggie Gould and Nanni Assis and Friends
— July 29: The Brass Fireman
— Aug. 1: Koehler and Kelly
— Aug. 5: The Girls
— Aug. 8: Waydown Wailers
— Aug. 12: Topaz
All concerts are at 7 p.m. except where otherwise noted. Rain site is the Norwood Norfolk auditorium. All events are subject to updated COVID-19 restrictions.
