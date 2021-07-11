NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents Mikaela Davis and Southern Star on Thursday and The Mammals on Sunday, July 18. There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket.” Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Classically trained harpist Mikaela Davis has turned her skills to singer songwriter/rock band leader, and is joined by three other like-minded musicians. Mikaela’s unconventional path to working songwriter began before high school growing up in Rochester. With plans to join a symphony, she studied harp performance at the Crane School of Music, but halfway through she decided the traditional harpist’s path wasn’t for her. While at Crane she toured during school breaks and self-released recordings in 2012 and the year of her graduation in 2014.
Led by the duo Mike and Ruthy, Mike Merenda and Ruthy Ungar will be performing in Norwood as a quintet — The Mammals with the 3 members of The Restless Age — Will Bryant, Lee Falco, and Brandon Morrison.
Ungar’s unique vocal style ranges from a cappella balladry to earthy soul and country. She was raised in a folk music family and learned the fiddle at a young age. Her father is fiddler/composer Jay Ungar, best known for his composition Ashokan Farewell which they also enjoy performing.
Merenda’s poignant songs paint pictures of the world we want to live in, inspired in great part by his favorite author, Daniel Quinn. With songs like What It All Is, and Beyond Civilization, his lyrics embrace the notion that we are all connected, to each other and to the Earth.
Together they have recorded and performed their original Americana music together for two decades, as the duo Mike and Ruthy and with their quintet The Mammals.
A 2019 tour of the UK prompted this concert review from Celtic Music Radio:
The series is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature as well as many individuals, businesses, organizations, and foundations.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-353-2437 or 315-261-2866.
