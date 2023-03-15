NORWOOD — Fifty years after it began, the music is still exciting the crowds as part of the Norwood Village Green Concert Series.

Twice a week from June through August, audiences gather on blankets and chairs on the expanse of lawn at the center of this village to hear local students, local and regional artists, and artists from around the world perform in a small band shell. There is no admission charge, only an opportunity to contribute a gift of one’s choice.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.