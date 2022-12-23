NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series has received an American Rescue Plan Act grant in the amount of $6,000 for its tourism/marketing plan in support of its upcoming 50th anniversary season.
The grant was administered and approved by the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
The grant requires the series to provide a 20% match of $1,500. The series will then have $7,500 to use for expanded marketing. The series intends to supplement these funds with another $3,000, bringing the series’ out-of-pocket marketing budget to $4,500 in 2023.
In 2022, the series spent $4,550. With the APRA grant, the series match, and its additional funds, the Norwood Village Green Concert Series will be able to not only publicize its events regionally and internationally, but also to further make the public aware of its 50-year legacy in arts programming in Northern New York and beyond. The series’ planned 2023 marketing program will encompass all media platforms and be seen and heard across Northern and Central New York, the Adirondacks, Vermont and across the border in Quebec and Ontario.
