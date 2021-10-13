NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will present the two-time Grammy Award winning Louisiana Cajun Band Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Norwood-Norfolk Central School auditorium, 7852 State Route 56. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Beausoleil’s distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, zydeco, country, and bluegrass. The band has captivated audiences from the Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans to Carnegie Hall in New York City. Mr. Doucet is a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow.
The Norwood stop is part of the band’s “Au Revoir: One Last Time” tour, marking its 45th season on the road.
Advance tickets are available at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York center, 53 Main St., Canton; Brick & Mortar Music, 15 Market St., Potsdam and the Norwood Public Library, 1 Morton St.
The Oct. 24 concert is made possible with a New York State Council on the Arts Restart New York Rapid Live Performance Grant. Due to the effects of the pandemic and in order to support New York’s return to live, in-person performances, NYSCA is providing $5,000 and $10,000 grants to eligible performing arts organizations for planned performance programming in 2021.
