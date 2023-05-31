NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will continue its 50th Anniversary Season on June 8 with two separate performances from world class performers, Galumpha-Imagination Released.
Galumpha-Imagination Released will be performing at 1 p.m. for students at Norwood-Norfolk Central School and at 7 p.m. in the bandshell for the general public.
Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography, Galumpha brings to life a world of imagination, beauty, muscle and merriment. The three performers create a sensory feast of images ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime, drawn together into a seamless whole, consistently bringing audiences to their feet.
Galumpha is a triumphant mix of art and entertainment, offering world-class, award winning choreography (Edinburgh Festival Critics’ Choice Award, Moers International Comedy Arts Prize) that is equally at home on the concert stage, at a comedy club or at an outdoor festival. This will be Galumpha’s second appearance for the series. For more information about Galumpha-Imagination Released, visit their website at galumpha.com.
The series continues June 15 with The Goddard Girls and The Dotys.
Conceived and co-founded by Joseph and Harriet Liotta in 1974, the Norwood Village Green Concert Series is the oldest continuous outdoor series in Northern New York. The series has presented more than 800 performances and 26 Grammy Award winners, as well as National Medal of Arts recipients, National Heritage recipients, MacArthur Genius Fellows, National Fiddle Champions, a National Dulcimer Champion, a National Flatpicking Guitar Champion, a Helen Hayes Performing Artist of the Year, Juno recipients, International Bluegrass Music Association winners, Blues Foundation Awards recipients, a Living Blues Award winner, Maple Blues awardees and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Trailblazer Award recipient.
The series is supported in part by the Northern New York Community Foundation helping establish and maintain the series endowment fund. It is also supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and New York State Legislature.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.