OSCEOLA — Jeff Wisor, a noted fiddler and mandolin player, will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
The Corning native who now lives in Lebanon, Tenn., launched his career at the age of 15, when he began playing fiddle for square dances at Brookside Hall in Tioga Pa. Returning to Corning after a stint in the Armed Forces, he played with Corning area bands and won the Maryland Bluegrass Championship in 1971. Moving on to Washington, D.C., he was recruited by award-winning singer-songwriter Liz Meyer and guitar master Danny Gatton.
Mr. Wisor won the Smithsonian Fiddle Championship in 1972 and later formed progressive bluegrass band Night Sun, which won the 1977 Muleskinner News “Most Promising Vocal Group of the Year” award. He toured with country’s Donna Fargo and then joined the David Bromberg Band, where he remained for 29 years. In the course of this, he also performed on the Hank Thompson Show, recorded with Bob Dylan, and moonlighted with Jeff Wisor & the West Coast Wise Guys, Stir Fried and Garcia Grass.
The Hall of Fame and Museum are open during events on the site, and by appointment. For information, www:nysotfa.com and on Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn.
The NYSOTFA Sunday Concert Series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature
