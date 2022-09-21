Noted fiddler to perform

Wisor

OSCEOLA — Jeff Wisor, a noted fiddler and mandolin player, will perform at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Corning native who now lives in Lebanon, Tenn., launched his career at the age of 15, when he began playing fiddle for square dances at Brookside Hall in Tioga Pa. Returning to Corning after a stint in the Armed Forces, he played with Corning area bands and won the Maryland Bluegrass Championship in 1971. Moving on to Washington, D.C., he was recruited by award-winning singer-songwriter Liz Meyer and guitar master Danny Gatton.

