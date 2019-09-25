NPR’s Korva Coleman to speak in NNY

Award-winning National Public Radio newscaster Korva Coleman will offer a free public talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater of SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
Ms. Coleman’s visit coincides with the College’s Days of Reflection, an initiative intended to spark conversation necessary for moving the world toward greater racial equity and justice.
Her visit is being hosted in partnership with North Country Public Radio. In lieu of receiving an honorarium for her visit to the campus, Coleman has asked SUNY Potsdam to use those funds to set up a paid internship for a student of color at NCPR. Susan S. Novak, an associate professor of journalism and public relations, is organizing the campus visit and will advise the intern.
NCPR will present “An Evening with Korva Coleman” hosted by Todd Moe at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Eben Holden Center at St. Lawrence University, Canton. That event will include cocktails and dinner; tickets are $50. For more information, contact NCPR’s Jessica Lawrence at jessica@ncpr.org.
Coleman’s visit is sponsored by SUNY Potsdam’s Department of English and Communication, the Joy (MacDonald) and Richard Dorf Applied Learning Endowment and Phi Kappa Phi.
Ms. Coleman is a newscaster for NPR. She is responsible for writing, producing and delivering national newscasts airing during NPR’s newsmagazines, “All Things Considered,” “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition.” Occasionally, she serves as a substitute host for “Weekend All Things Considered” and “Weekend Edition.”
Before joining NPR in 1990, Ms. Coleman was a staff reporter and copy editor for the Washington Afro-American newspaper. She produced and hosted “First Edition,” an overnight news program at NPR’s member station WAMU-FM in Washington, D.C. Early in her career, she worked in commercial radio as news and public affairs directors at stations in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz.
Her work has been recognized by the Arizona Associated Press Awards for best radio newscast, editorial and short feature. In 1983, she was nominated for Outstanding Young Woman of America.
