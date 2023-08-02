Nuthin Fancy to make north country debut at Cape Vincent series

CAPE VINCENT — The three-piece Rochester band Nuthin Fancy will bring its take on classic rock to the outdoor stage on the village green in Cape Vincent on Saturday.
The concert, from 4 to 6 p.m., is part of the Concerts on the Green series presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council.
Nuthin Fancy, making their North County debut, is a very popular cover band in Rochester. They draw from multiple rock ’n roll genres from the ‘60s to the 2000s, playing the hits as well as forgotten gems. The band consist of Jeff Olson (guitar/vocals), Lou Englert (bass/vocals) and Vinnie Fittos (drums).
This year’s concerts are utilizing a full, professionally run sound system to enhance the listening experience for the audience. For more information, call 315-654-2413 or visit capevincentartscouncil.org.
The Concerts on the Green series will continue after Saturday with two more shows:
■ Aug. 12 – Segue (jazz from Watertown).
■ Aug. 19 – 10th Mountain Division Band.
