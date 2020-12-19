LOWVILLE — It was announced Friday that The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the 200th Lewis County Fair next year.
Coming to town with 23 Grammy nominations and five wins, The Oak Ridge Boys are making a stop on its Elvira 40 tour — named after the anniversary of one of their signature songs — at the fair on Friday, July 23.
Rachel Lisk, who will be managing her second Lewis County Fair next year, said the board has been wanting to book the group for a few years now. She said the dates matched up and their booking agency was able to land the group.
“It worked out and we’re really excited,” she said. “They’ve been one of our top picks for the last couple of years, and we’ve heard really good things about their concerts. People are saying they are great live.”
The announcement said ticket information would be available soon.
“The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades,” the Facebook announcement reads. “Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition!”
