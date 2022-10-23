OCO Giving Thanks welcomes John McConnell

John McConnell will be the featured performer for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.

FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singer, songwriter and guitarist John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration.

McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral part of the CNY music scene for nearly two decades. McConnell has played thousands of gigs from Upstate New York to New York City to Los Angeles. A 2022 SAMMY Award winner McConnell’s untrained finger-style approach to the guitar creates an identifiable sound and groove.

