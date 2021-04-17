OSWEGO — Looking for some COVID free fun with family and friends then join Oswego County Opportunities’ Virtual Trivia Contest. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
Teams of up to 10 people will compete as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
“Trivia contests are one of the most popular activities that people miss due to the COVID-19 restrictions placed on many venues that hosted trivia nights,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “Our Virtual Trivia Contest offers contestants the opportunity to enjoy the fun and excitement of a trivia contest in the comfort of their own COVID free environment.”
OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest serves as a fundraiser to support the agency’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting poverty and empowering individuals and families to help themselves and to help each other.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have had to cancel a number of our fundraising events,” explains Dolbear. “Out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our supporters, employees and volunteers in person events such as our annual Giving Thanks celebration will not be held this year. While the pandemic has cancelled many events it has not cancelled poverty in our communities and the need for our services, many of which are experiencing a greater demand as a result of the pandemic. We’re anticipating that Our Virtual Trivia Contest will help raise some much needed funds to offset the effect the pandemic has had on our fundraising efforts and the increased demand for our services.”
Registration information for OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest is available at www.oco.org. Registration fee is $30 per person with a maximum 10 people per team. Individuals are also welcome and will be teamed with other individuals to form a team. Each team can purchase up to four mulligans to use for the evening, one per round for each of the four rounds. Registration includes drawings for door prizes and prizes for the winning team and first runner-up.
For more information, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear@oco.org.
