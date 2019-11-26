OSWEGO - Students throughout the Oswego City School District will show off their musical talent throughout several, upcoming holiday performances.
Music department staff members have worked diligently with elementary, middle and high school students to prepare them for the first concerts of the 2019-2020 school year. Concerts listed below are free, held at the Oswego High School theater and are open to each respective school’s students, staff members, families and the general community:
· Kingsford Park Elementary band, chorus and orchestra - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3
· Charles E. Riley Elementary band, chorus and orchestra - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4
· Minetto Elementary band, chorus and orchestra - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5
· Oswego High School (OHS) band - 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6
· Fitzhugh Park Elementary concert band, chorus and orchestra - 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9
· Oswego Middle School (OMS) band and orchestra - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10
· Frederick Leighton Elementary band, chorus and orchestra - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11
· OHS orchestra - 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13
· OMS choral - 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16
· OHS choral - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17
· OHS jazz band - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19
