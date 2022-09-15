SYRACUSE — “The Buddy Holly Story” will make its Landmark Theatre debut in October as part of the Broadway in Syracuse season.
The one show scheduled is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Landmark, 362 S. Salina St. Tickets range in prices from $39.70 to $78.70. To purchase, go to http://wdt.me/hJSsny.
The musical has been seen by more than 22 million people since it opened in London’s West End in 1989. It tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born musician revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.
Twenty of Buddy Holly’s hits are featured, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” and “Rave On.” Other tunes include the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace” and Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Landmark Box Office, through Ticketmaster, or online at BroadwayInSyracuse.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Famous Artists at 315-424-8210.
