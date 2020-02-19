OGDENSBURG — Music students from Ogdensburg Free Academy will join world-renowned trumpet virtuoso Rodney Marsalis when he performs with his brass band, as part of Ogdensburg Command Performances.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, an internationally acclaimed ensemble, will take the George Hall Auditorium Stage at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Students joining the band for the performance will be Taylor Dashnaw on clarinet; Isabelle Powers on flute; Andrew Doser, Paige Merz and Jorja Williams on trombone; Nick Davison on tuba; Cadence Cole, Macy Murdock, Gerard Powers and Dylan Sovie on alto sax; Lexi Beaulieu, Hailey Weber and Judson Wells on tenor sax; Lily Monroe on baritone sax; Mackenzie Spicer on sax; Clara Cole, Jessica Harman, Katelyn Reed, Christopher Rodriquez and Jay Sovie on trumpet.
On Feb. 26, Mr. Marsalis will play a concert for Ogdensburg Central School students followed by a question-and-answer session.
Performing for and working with students while on tour provides fulfillment for him and the band, Mr. Marsalis said in an interview with the Times.
Over the 35 years they have been performing, more than 50 artists have played with the band, Mr. Marsalis said. And now he has a pool to draw from on a rotating basis. All of them are classically trained.
While their training may be in classical music, their shows are not restricted to any particular genre.
“We play from Bach and Bernstein to New Orleans Dixieland and Michael Jackson,” he said.
The wide variety format show connects with audiences, Mr. Marsalis said.
“We’ve been doing it all over the world. We’ve done it in China and Europe and South America,” he said. “There is something universal about music in general so as long as it’s entertaining and has meaning, people like it.”
Tickets for the show are still available and range from $19 to $43 with discounts for seniors, students, groups of more than 15 and OCP Friends. Call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.