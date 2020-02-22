CAMDEN - Off the Wall will perform at the second Winter Series at Trinity Community Coffee House (TCCH) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Off the Wall consists of Camdenites Larry Fox (guitar, lead vocals), Charlie Ingersoll (Dobro, guitar, harmony vocals), John Burton (banjo, mandolin, harmony vocals) and CNY resident Dave Rybinski (acoustic bass, mandolin). Off the Wall plays bluegrass, folk, Americana, and country style roots music.
The third in the Winter Series at TCCH will feature the Irish couple, The McCarthys, on Saturday, March 14 with guitar, vocals, harp and dance right from the sod of dear old Ireland to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Trinity Church is located next to the Post Office at the stop light and intersection of State Route 69/State Route 13. The program is held in the church with entrance through the front of the church. The church is handicapped accessible through the Parish Hall from the parking lot at the rear of the church.
Refreshments will be served provided by the Ladies Guild of Trinity.
Instead of an admission fee, there will be an offering for the performers only.
For information, call 315-245-1987 or check the events listed on Facebook.
