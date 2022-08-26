hed

The deck of the tall sailing ship Nao Trinidad will be the venue for the Sept. 7 “B2B on the SEAway,” a business reception being hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Agency. Submitted photo

OGDENSBURG — When the tall ship Nao Trinidad docks in Ogdensburg early next month, it will host of gathering of county business and community leaders that will help them connect and network.

The reception slated from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, called “B2B on the SEAway,” is being hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.