OGDENSBURG — When the tall ship Nao Trinidad docks in Ogdensburg early next month, it will host of gathering of county business and community leaders that will help them connect and network.
The reception slated from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, called “B2B on the SEAway,” is being hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
The event will take place on the deck of the Nao Trinidad, a ship from Spain that is a replica of the ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan in his voyage around the world.
“This is a great opportunity for businesses to connect with each other and the sponsors of the event in a truly unique setting,” said Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the county IDA.
Those attending the B2B reception aboard the ship will enjoy networking, appetizers and desserts, and a cash bar serving wine and ales.
“The B2B onto the SEAway will be a phenomenal opportunity for our business and community members to network, socialize with neighbors, and visit the amazing tall ship Nao Trinidad,” said Laura Pearson, executive director of the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development Coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
Ben Dixon, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, said that they are thrilled to be able to offer this unique networking opportunity for business leaders in Ogdensburg as well as across the county.
“Networking is critical to business success for establishing relationships with suppliers, customers and clients, and peers, and to expand business reach. This event will provide an amazing setting to have a fun and memorable time while forming those relationships. It’s modern networking in old world maritime style,” stated Dixon.
Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact their chamber for more information. Registration is open on the Member Events page at www.slcchamber.org. Admission is $10 per person. Those seeking further information can call Pearson at (315) 393-3620.
The ship is scheduled to arrive in Ogdensburg on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will remain docked until Sept. 11 and be part of the Old River Fest, an event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city, past and present.
The Old River Fest is being coordinated by the St. Lawrence County Chamber and Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Ogdensburg and is sponsored by DeFelsko and America 1 Realty.
“We are very excited to host this event and the Old River Fest in Ogdensburg. We have a beautiful city on the St. Lawrence River, and it is a pleasure to be able to showcase that to our friends and neighbors in St. Lawrence County and beyond,” said Pearson.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.