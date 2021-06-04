OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s Greenbelt will be flooded with antique cars and trucks as the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce presents its 17th annual Car-B-Que on June 12.
Executive Director Laura Pearson said that the Car-B-Que is a combination barbecue and cruise-in and is a fun-filled day of entertainment for the whole family with music, door prizes and raffles taking place. Admission to the Car-B-Que is free. Sponsors of the event are Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Price Chopper and Market 32, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Truax Insurance Agency, Fox & Murray Funeral Home, Regan’s Automotive, Sherman Inn and SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
After seeing all of their events canceled in 2020, Pearson said that they are ready to begin holding their annual events again like the Car-B-Que.
“The chamber is excited about holding our first event since COVID hit. We’re hoping for a good turnout of people and families. It will be a great reason to get out of the house and get some fresh air,” said Pearson, who added that a rain date for the event will be June 19.
Pearson said that under COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and the wearing of a mask will be practiced for this event.
Registration will take place near the tennis courts in the Greenbelt at 10 a.m. on June 12. Classic car registrations are $10. Checks need to be made payable to the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce in US funds. Judging will begin at 2 p.m.
The chamber will award 25 trophies – Best Mopar, Best 60s Car, Best 50s Car, Best Model A Ford, Best Orphan Car, Best Paint, Best Under 25, Club Participation, Best Truck, Ladies Choice, Don Morley Trophy, Best Ford, People’s Choice, Best Muscle Car, Best GM, Best Motorcycle, Best Classic, Best Street Rod, President’s Choice, Best Sports Car, Best Foreign, Most Unique, Best of Show, Best Corvette and Best Snowmobile.
There will be a host of activities to go along with the cruise-in car show, according to Pearson.
The Ogdensburg Rotary Club and the Fort La Presentation Association will be hosting an ice cream social; the chamber will host a concession stand with pulled pork sandwiches, sausage, hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, chips, soda and water; and there will be vendors such as Fidelis Care, Lea’s Thirty-One Gifts, Tastefully Simple, Cook Family Entertainment, River Myst Winery, Sunny in the Hollow and Natural Nook.
Any questions can be directed to Pearson at the chamber office at 315-393-3620 or by email at chamber@gisco.net.
